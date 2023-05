SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday afternoon on Portsmouth Blvd. in Suffolk.

Suffolk spokeswoman Jennifer Moore says emergency crews responded at 12:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Portsmouth Blvd., not far from Wilroy Road.

It was a single-vehicle crash, and the road just opened back up.

Moore said more details would be released in a coming press release.