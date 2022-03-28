SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials in Suffolk said a marsh fire spread quickly but was marked under control about an hour after units first arrived on scene.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded Monday to the 6100 block of Knotts Neck Road for a report of a structure fire. Units arrived on scene at 5:04 p.m., about eight minutes after the initial call.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke in the area coming from a fire in the grass and marsh of the Nansemond River.

Marsh fire in Suffolk March 28, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

The location of the fire caused crews to request a fire boat to respond from the water-side of the blaze. The fire was covering a “large area” of marsh and woods along the water line.

More firefighters responded and were able to start trying to extinguish the fire from land to protect buildings in the area.

Firefighters on land and water worked to put out the fire, which was marked under control at 6:10 p.m.