Family of Lamar Elliot seeks justice after Suffolk shooting this weekend

SUFFOLK, Va. ( WAVY) — A mother’s pain of losing a child.

“It just hurts so bad, it hurts so bad,” said mother Tonya Elliot.

Tonya Elliot says over the weekend, she learned her son, 29-year-old Lamar Elliot, had been shot in his car near First Avenue in Suffolk. She says her son was one of seven siblings and a father of five. His sister says he was talented and goofy, among other qualities they loved about him.

“He was a loving dad, he was a loving brother. He would do anything for his siblings. He would do anything for his mom,” said Sade Elliot, his sister.

She recalls the moment she learned her big brother was gone.

“I woke up at 2 o’clock, or two something in the morning, to my mom running through the house, she was running through the house telling us to wake up and I thought it was a bad dream and little did I know what I was about to run into,” said Sade Elliot.

His mother says she had spoken with Lamar Elliot just hours earlier.

“I saw him Friday night. Friday night I saw him and he was like, ‘Ma I called you earlier to get your nails done and your feet done,’ and I was like ‘I went into work,’ and he was like, ‘Alright just call me in the morning, I want to take you to get your nails and your feet done.’ That was the last time I talked to my baby,” said Tonya Elliot.

They say they’re a family and are going to stick together. They say they’ll keep fighting until they find who is responsible.

“I just want the police to find whoever did this to my son, I want justice for my son,” said Tonya Elliot.

“We will get justice. We will get justice,” said Sade Elliot.

The family will hold a candlelight vigil this week for Lamar.

