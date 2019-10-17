Family of five displaced after Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the rural Whaleyville borough Wednesday night.

It was 8:12 p.m. when the Emergency Communications answered the call of a fire at 6100 block of Whaleyville Boulevard. First responders arrived at the scene at 8:16 pm.

According to the Suffolk Fire and Rescue, the fire was contained to the kitchen and was put out by 8:36 p.m.

No injuries were reported. However, four adults and one child were displaced due to the damage.

Other family members in the area are assisting them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.