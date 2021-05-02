Family of five displaced after small apartment fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Five people have been displaced following an early morning apartment fire in Suffolk.

Emergency communications said crews were notified at 2:38 a.m. for a fire at the Hoffler Apartment Complex in the 2200 block of East Washington Street.

Firefighters got on scene at 2:45 a.m. and were able to quickly knock down the fire. They learned that the fire started in the bathroom ceiling fan and extended into the attic. There were no injuries.

The fire was marked under control at 2:53 a.m. One adult and four juveniles have been displaced and will be staying with family member.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.