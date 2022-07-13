The Red Cross is working to help the victims.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A family of six is working to find another place to stay after their two-story house caught fire early Wednesday morning in Suffolk.

Fire officials tell 10 On Your Side that the fire broke out around 1:20 a.m. at a house in the 1000 Block of Mill Pond Court. That’s off of Nansemond Parkway, near Mack Benn, Jr. Elementary School.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found heavy fire coming out of the two-story house. All six of the residents were out of the house by the time firefighters arrived.

The next-door neighbor told WAVY crews on the scene that she woke up to yelling as her neighbors were escaping their home.

“I’m definitely glad that they didn’t get hurt — that nobody got hurt because it was fire,” said neighbor Lavone Sessoms. “I don’t know what that big boom was, but once that boom happened that fire engulfed everywhere. I was like oh my God.”

Mill Pond Court residential fire (photo: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Mill Pond Court residential fire (photo: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Mill Pond Court residential fire (photo: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Mill Pond Court residential fire (photo: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Mill Pond Court residential fire (photo: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

While working to put out the fire, three animals were rescued from the burning house.

Officials say there is heavy fire damage to the first and second floors, as well as the attic.

“There was a lot of fire on the first floor in the rear of the structure and it progressed into the second floor and the attic space,” Fire Chief Michael Barakey told WAVY-TV 10. “It took a lot of lines and a lot of firefighters getting water on the fire, but we were able to get it knocked down pretty quick.”

No injuries were reported.

10 On Your Side was on the scene when investigators learned that a candle accidentally fell causing the fire. It ultimately spread throughout the house.

The Red Cross is working to help the victims.