Family of 5 displaced following house fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to a residential fire on Saturday morning that left a family of five displaced.

The call came in just after 11 a.m. for a fire in the 400 block of Hunter Street in the South Suffolk neighborhood.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from the single-story home. The crew was able to get the fire under control that was contained to the kitchen. The fire was called under control at 11:25 a.m.

Five people, including two adults and three children, have been displaced and will be assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

