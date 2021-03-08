Family of 3 displaced following house fire in Suffolk; family pets still missing

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say three people were displaced following a house fire in Suffolk Monday morning.

According to reports, Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the fire around 9:15 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Deborah Drive.

Fire crews reported seeing heavy smoke coming out of the two-story home with fire damage to the garage. The residents, two adults and a child, were able to evacuate the home before first responders arrived.

Officials say fire crews were able to rescue one dog and one cat, however, two cats and one dog are still unaccounted for. The fire was called under control at 9:44 a.m.

There were no injuries reported.