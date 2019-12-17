Family mourns loss of woman who died in MMMBT crash Monday evening

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman who died in a crash at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel Monday evening is being remembered as a kind soul who would do anything for her loved ones.

Karen Louise Grieser, 57, died in a five-vehicle crash that happened in the northbound lanes at the MMMBT Monday.

A driver of a box truck involved in the crash, Tyler Ross Beam, has been charged with reckless driving in connection with the crash.

10 On Your Side spoke to Grieser’s life partner, Mary Beatty.

Beatty and Grieser were together for 18 years. Beatty can’t believe Karen is gone.

“It’s just like a dream at this point,” she said. “I’m going through the motions. I think, at some point, I think it will sink in. Right now, I feel like I’m not awake and it can’t be real.”

Beatty found out about the crash from her brother-in-law who saw Karen’s truck overturned on Interstate 664, at the MMMBT.

“He called my sister and she called and asked if Karen was home, and I said no. Then she said you need to call her, and of course I did and she didn’t answer,” Beatty said.

10 On Your Side asked Beatty about what was best about Grieser.

“She was a kind, wonderful person and she would do anything for you,” she said. “We would work things out and figure things out. We fit together.”

Grieser and Beatty met 18 years ago at bingo. Beatty was working and started talking with Karen, and they were together ever since.

“Everybody who met her knew she had a good soul. She had a tough exterior, but inside she was jelly-filled,” Beatty said.