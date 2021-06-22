Family displaced after car hits house in Suffolk; driver in custody

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two adults and a child were displaced after a car hit their house Tuesday afternoon.

Suffolk police and fire-rescue crews responded just before 4 p.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Stoney Ridge Avenue in the Estates of Scottsfield neighborhood, the City of Suffolk wrote in a news release Monday.

They arrived to find a passenger vehicle that had struck the house.

Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling on Stoney Ridge Avenue when it left the road and struck the front entrance of the two-story house.

There were no injuries to the driver or the occupants who were inside the residence at the time of the crash.

The man who was driving the car was in police custody as of 6:30 p.m. and charges would be forthcoming, police said.

Two adults and one child were displaced by the as a result of the accident and will be assisted by friends

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.