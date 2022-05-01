Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Kathleen Miller

Division: Suffolk Public Schools

Position: Fifth grade teacher at Creekside Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Kathleen Miller has a positive, proactive approach to student success. Well established morning and class meetings are meaningful and allow students to learn from each other and about each other. Positive results carry through in resource classes and other areas of these school building. Students’ emotional and social support are paramount in her classroom to increase academic success. The classroom setting is inviting and motivational. Students want to be in her classroom.

Recently, Miller provided PBIS training and support to all staff at a faculty meeting as well as offered a session during our recent personal development day. Her approach was for teacher support in how to respond and not react to student behaviors. She is a valued resource to all colleagues. Her views come with rationale to support student growth. All mentioned contributions are reasons why the staff at CES elected her as our teacher of the year.