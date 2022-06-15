Screenshot of Dominion Energy Outage Map taken at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A power outage impacted a Suffolk city service Wednesday.

The Suffolk Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, located at 150 North Main Street, closed for the day, around 11:30 a.m., because of the outage. The office is expected to reopen as normal on Thursday.

Suffolk dispatch confirmed it received a call at 10:10 a.m. about a transformer fire/electrical burn in the 100 block of North Main Street. At last check, that block remained closed in both directions.

Dominion Energy’s map shows a couple outages in this area, impacting hundreds of customers. Dominion estimates power will be restored by 5 p.m.

