SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say there is no active shooter threat at King’s Fork High School in Suffolk.

The city’s police department said in a Facebook post that false information was circulating online Friday morning regarding an active shooter threat at the high school.

Police said officers have been at the school all morning and there is no credibility to those claims.

City officials said police placed “enhanced security” at the high school as a precaution Friday morning.