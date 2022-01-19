Emergency water shutoff for Chatham Woods area of Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk’s Department of Public Utilities Line Maintenance Division was set to cut off water for the Chatham Woods subdivision on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The city didn’t say what the cause was for the emergency disruption in a press release, but said about 44 homes on Chatham Road, Kendal Way and Kendal Court would be affected. City workers were knocking on doors to notify residents.

For more information on the disruption, contact Suffolk’s public utilities department at 757-514-7000.