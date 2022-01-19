Emergency water shutoff for Chatham Woods area of Suffolk

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Suffolk City Seal

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk’s Department of Public Utilities Line Maintenance Division was set to cut off water for the Chatham Woods subdivision on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The city didn’t say what the cause was for the emergency disruption in a press release, but said about 44 homes on Chatham Road, Kendal Way and Kendal Court would be affected. City workers were knocking on doors to notify residents.

For more information on the disruption, contact Suffolk’s public utilities department at 757-514-7000.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10