Emergency water main repair affecting service to 70 customers in Suffolk Tuesday night

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Water service will be impacted for as many as 70 customers in Suffolk Tuesday night due to an emergency water main repair.
Suffolk Department of Public Utilities staff will turn off the water from about 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday in the lake Speight neighborhood.
Work crews were expected to try to notify as many homes as possible by knocking on doors.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.