SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An emergency repair has shut the water off for parts of Downtown Suffolk.

Crews from the Suffolk Department of Public Utilities will have the water off until 2 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, in the 1200 block of N. Main Street.

The affected area includes businesses along N. Main St. One northbound lane has been shut down to accommodate the repair.



Suffolk Public Utilities staff have knocked on doors to notify businesses at the time of the notification