SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Reports are coming in of daily sightings of Santa’s Elves in Suffolk, with evidence left behind in city parks.

It’s all part of a special holiday mission to spread holiday cheer across the city.

Elves Jingle and Jangle are posting clues in rhyme and pictures to social media for folks to find a holiday present.

“There is always a hint, in this one it is ‘In North Suffolk take a seat your next clue hides where two cities meet,'” Jangle read to WAVY.

The gift is cleverly hidden but still visible in one of Suffolk’s many parks or at a recreation center. Although the gift is a surprise, the reason for doing this is not.

“We had the idea up on the North Pole that Suffolk has been particularly good this year and Santa wanted to make sure that everybody had a little slice of joy this year,” said Jangle.

On a picnic table, or on a playground, or in a tree, the hunt for the holiday present is sponsored by Suffolk Parks and Recreation promoting what the city has to offer, as well as a sense of community.

“People are bringing out their kids. People are coming out with their pets. People are really going all out and sharing it all over social media,” said Jangle, excitedly.

Jingle and Jangle plan to hide presents throughout the city until Christmas. So keep an eye out!

The elves will post a photo of their location on the Suffolk Parks and Rec Facebook and Instagram pages every day. Check each morning, because the first person to identify their location and make it to that spot can hunt for a gift wrapped in bright blue cellophane.

There will be one location and one gift a day.