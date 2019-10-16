Elementary school in Suffolk working to get ‘inappropriate photo’ taken down from Google search

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials sent a message to parents of students at Mack Benn Jr. Elementary School on Monday about an inappropriate image tied to the school’s name in Google’s search engine.

When you search the name of the school, an image of what appears to be a bullet-riddled, cartoon-like figure shows up in Google’s information panel about the school.

According to the statement provided to parents and 10 On Your Side, a concerned citizen reported the disturbing image to school administrators last week.

Screenshot of image that appears in Google search for “Mack Benn, Jr. Elementary School” in Suffolk.

School officials notified Suffolk Police about the image, but officers feel there is no threat to the school’s safety.

Officials say the image was added by a rogue Google account and it is not a breach of the school’s web security.

The school’s technology staff has requested Google remove the image and has submitted the school’s logo image to replace the photo.

