Elderly hunter missing in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say an elderly hunter failed to return home from a routine hunting trip.

Officials say they were notified around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday by a family member who advised 74-year-old Terry Jackson Copeland, had not returned home from a routine hunting trip on his heavily forested 100-acre property that began at 10 a.m. that morning.

Copeland has several underlying medical conditions.

Multiple Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue Search & Rescue Teams have been searching in the area on foot and in ATVs in the area of the 3600 block of White Marsh Road. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management was contacted and additional crews arrived around 5:00 a.m. to assist with the search.

Police do not have a photo of Copeland at this time.

