Elderly couple rescued after falling down embankment in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An elderly rescued Sunday afternoon by Suffolk officials after falling down an embankment.
Officials say the couple fell about 10-25 feet down a 40-foot embankment in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane. The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.
When they arrived on the scene, Suffolk officials located the couple and called in the technical rescue team to help with the rescue. The couple was holding onto the side of the embankment and rescuers used harness to get down to them.
The couple was checked out by paramedics, but no one was hurt.
Responding units included Battalion 1, Engine 6, Engine 2, Ladder 6, Medic 1, Medic 9, Rescue 1, EMS-1 and Safety 1.
