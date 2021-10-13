East Suffolk Recreation Center to host annual ‘Pink Pumpkins For Breast Cancer’ event

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The East Suffolk Recreation Center is once again celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month with pink pumpkins!

The rec center is hosting their annual Pink Pumpkins For Breast Cancer slated for Oct. 18-29. Community members will be given the chance to decorate and bring in their pink pumpkins which will be displayed at the rec center.

The top three submissions will receive prizes announced on Nov. 3. The event is free and open to the public. The East Suffolk Recreation Center is located at 138 South 6th Street.