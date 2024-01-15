SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Fire Department responded to a residential fire early Monday morning.

Officials say that fire crews received a call at approximately 4:54 a.m. for a residential fire in the 4300 block of Lake Prince Drive in Suffolk.

Fire crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the crawl space of a single-story home. The fire was called under control by 5:50 a.m.

Suffolk Lake Prince fire (Courtesy: Suffolk Fire Department)

No injuries have been reported and the fire was deemed accidental in nature.

Two adults were displaced as a result of the fire.