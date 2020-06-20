Early morning house fire leaves 3 displaced in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a residential structure fire Saturday morning that left three displaced.

The call came in just before 4:15 a.m. for a fire in the 1000 block of Freeman Mill Road.

Once on the scene, firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the attic area and in front of the home. The fire was reported as under control by 5:10 a.m.

The American Red Cross was contacted to help the three displaced — one of which sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters also said that multiple cats were rescued from the home.

