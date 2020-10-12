Duplex house fire in Suffolk leaves 1 adult, 3 children displaced

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say one adult and three children were displaced after a fire at a duplex home in Suffolk Sunday afternoon.

Crews responded just before 3:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Pearl Street in the Pughsville neighborhood.

Officials say the fire was contained to the laundry room of the first-floor apartment which suffered fire, smoke, and water damage.

No injuries were reported and the American Red Cross is providing assistance to the displaced. A dog was also rescued from the structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.