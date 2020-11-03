Duplex fire displaces 5 in Suffolk Monday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A fire at a duplex in Suffolk has displaced five people, officials said Monday night.

Fire crews responded around 6:10 p.m. Monday to the 6000 block of Brookwood Drive for a call about a fire in the Wynnwood neighborhood.

Crews arrived at 6:17 p.m. and brought the fire under control by 6:28 p.m.

One duplex was significantly damaged by fire and heat. The adjacent residence sustained significant smoke damage.

There were no injuries.

Those displaced include four adults and one child. They will receive help from the American Red Cross.

Chesapeake fire crews also responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: