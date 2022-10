SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer overturned on Whaleyville Boulevard in Suffolk Tuesday.

A City of Suffolk spokesperson confirmed the vehicle involved was a dump truck carrying dirt, which spilled onto the road.

An image provided by Suffolk Fire and Rescue shows the vehicle blocked all lanes of traffic. The roadway reopened Tuesday afternoon.

Oct. 4, 2022. Photo courtesy: City of Suffolk

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.