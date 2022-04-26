SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A driver police say hit a pedestrian then fled the scene Monday night in Suffolk is now in custody, facing a long list of charges.

Police responded to the incident involving a pedestrian in the 600 block of East Washington Street, just after 8:30 p.m.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel treated the victim on scene then transported the man to the hospital, with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver fled the scene after the incident, but Suffolk Police were able to track him down a short distance away. According to police, they located the vehicle in the 800 block of White Marsh Road and took the suspect into custody at that location.

Larry Bellamy, 53, has been charged with maiming as a result of driving while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol, drinking alcohol in public, victim injured-driver fails to stop, report or assist, fail to maintain proper control/improper brakes and no drivers license.