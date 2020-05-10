Driver crashes into Suffolk home Sunday morning

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a driver in Suffolk crashed into a home Sunday morning.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the accident in the 3500 block of Bridge Road near Walden Road just before Sunday noon.

Reports say the driver of the vehicle was sent to a local hospital for further treatment, however the driver’s condition have not been released.

According to a release sent Sunday afternoon, there were three other occupants inside the vehicle, but police say there were not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.

No further information has been released.

