Driver sustains life-threatening injuries in crash on I-664 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A driver was seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning in Suffolk.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the crash on Interstate 664 southbound near the College Drive overpass around 8:15 a.m.

They arrived to find a vehicle off the road on fire and heavily damaged. The person in the vehicle had been removed by passing motorists before first responders arrived on the scene.

Fire-rescue crews gave emergency medical treatment to the driver and extinguished the fire.

Crews then took the dirver to a local hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Virginia State Police.

Crash on I-664 Sept. 5, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Suffolk)

