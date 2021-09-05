Driver sustains life-threatening injuries in crash on I-664 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A driver was seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning in Suffolk.
Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the crash on Interstate 664 southbound near the College Drive overpass around 8:15 a.m.
They arrived to find a vehicle off the road on fire and heavily damaged. The person in the vehicle had been removed by passing motorists before first responders arrived on the scene.
Fire-rescue crews gave emergency medical treatment to the driver and extinguished the fire.
Crews then took the dirver to a local hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by Virginia State Police.
