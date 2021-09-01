Driver sustains critical injuries after striking tree branch near Mills Godwin Bridge in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a man sustained critical injuries after striking a branch in the roadway near Mills Godwin Bridge in Suffolk Wednesday afternoon.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue were at the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of southbound Bridge Road at the foot of the Mills Godwin Bridge. The call for the crash came in just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle struck a tree branch in the roadway. Police say the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was sent to the hospital with critical injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The single-vehicle crash closed the southbound lanes on Bridge Road near Eclipse Drive. Officials tell 10 On Your Side the roadways are expected to reopen within the next hour and a half.

This is breaking news and will be updated.