Driver sustains critical injuries after striking tree branch near Mills Godwin Bridge in Suffolk

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Crash near Mills Godwin Bridge (Photo Courtesy – Tim Kelley)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a man sustained critical injuries after striking a branch in the roadway near Mills Godwin Bridge in Suffolk Wednesday afternoon.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue were at the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of southbound Bridge Road at the foot of the Mills Godwin Bridge. The call for the crash came in just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle struck a tree branch in the roadway. Police say the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was sent to the hospital with critical injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The single-vehicle crash closed the southbound lanes on Bridge Road near Eclipse Drive. Officials tell 10 On Your Side the roadways are expected to reopen within the next hour and a half.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10