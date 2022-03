SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A driver is in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash in Suffolk.

Police say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of East Constance Road and Proctor Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a driver with serious injuries.

They were transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Officials say the intersection will be closed for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.