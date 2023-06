SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A police chase ended, Sunday, when the driver crashed into a Suffolk Police vehicle.

Officials say it happened on the 6700 block of Hampton Roads Pkwy.

According to police, the suspect led officers through Chesapeake and Suffolk in a stolen vehicle. The driver of the stolen vehicle has been taken into custody.

We are working to learn more about what happened and the charges the driver is facing.

