SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A driver is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Suffolk.

Police tell 10 On Your Side that a cement mixer and vehicle crashed around 1:10 p.m. in the 6100 block of Holy Neck Road. That’s south of Route 58.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found an overturned cement mixer. The driver had to be extricated from it and was transported via Nightingale to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was evaluated at the scene and refused treatment.

Holy Neck Road crash (photo: WAVY viewer)

Officials say the road will be closed in both directions for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.