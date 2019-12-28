Driver crashes as police attempted traffic stop in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating a single vehicle accident that happened Saturday morning.

According to reports, an officer attempted a traffic stop on westbound Route 58 around 10:30 Saturday morning, however the driver did not stop and was involved in a single vehicle accident in the 300 block of West Constance Road.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue immediately responded to the scene to evaluate the driver and the sole occupant of the vehicle. No injuries were reported during the accident.

Suffolk Police say the officer did not engage in a vehicle pursuit with the vehicle. Residents reported power outages in the surrounding area due to the accident.

The incident remains under investigation.

