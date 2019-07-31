Driver charged in 2018 Suffolk crash that killed motorcyclist

Suffolk

William Earl Bullock

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A driver involved in a 2018 crash that led to the death of a motorcyclist is now facing charges, police say.

Suffolk police said in a news release that 48-year-old William Earl Bullock was charged on Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and operate vehicle while texting in connection to an Aug. 7, 2018 crash.

Police said Bullock was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander when he struck a motorcyclist at the intersection of Godwin Boulevard and Sack Point Road.

The motorcyclist, 45-year-old Rayfield T. Winnegan, was airlifted to an area hospital after the crash and died from his injuries on Oct. 3, 2018, police said.

