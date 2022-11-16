SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency personnel are currently on the scene after a vehicle drove into a Walmart location in Suffolk Wednesday morning.

Details are still very limited, however, authorities say the call for the crash came in around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Walmart in the 1200 block of N. Main Street.

Photos released by the Suffolk Department of Fire and Rescue show what appears to be a pickup truck that drove past the protective railing in front of the Walmart entrance.

Debris from the crash surrounds the vehicle which can be seen lodged between the automatic sliding doors of the building.

Authorities say the driver, a passenger, and an employee at the Walmart were taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The store is currently closed.

No further information has been released.