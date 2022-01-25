Dredging of Bennett’s Creek in Suffolk complete

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The dredging of Bennett’s Creek in Suffolk is complete.



Members of the Suffolk Department of Public Works says the dredging of Bennett’s Creek was completed in January with a 3,350 foot channel being dredged to a depth of 8 feet. Federal funding from the Energy and Infrastructure Bill was used to cover a portion of the costs.



The operation, done by the United States Army Corps of Engineers using the Murden Dredge and its crew, took 11 days to complete with 14,881 cubic yards of dredged material removed and deposited at Craney Island.

The dredging is part of the long-standing agreement between Suffolk and the Army Corps of Engineers.

Bennett’s Creek dredging, Jan. 25, 2022 (Courtesy – City of Suffol)

Bennett’s Creek dredging, Jan. 25, 2022 (Courtesy – City of Suffol)

Bennett’s Creek dredging, Jan. 25, 2022 (Courtesy – City of Suffol)