Downtown Suffolk event draws community to local businesses on Small Business Saturday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Picking out the perfect Christmas present can be a challenge, but Sophia Reed thinks she found a good fit, while shopping at the Restored Pop Up Shops in downtown Suffolk Saturday morning.

“I got some stuff for my mom, I got her birthstone for a Christmas present,” said Sophia.

Sophia and her grandfather Jeffrey decided to shop local on this small business Saturday.

“I think it’s important to support our local merchants and the people within the local city of Suffolk we’ve got people from our church here that we’re supporting,” explained Jeffrey.

They weren’t the only ones, dozens of others shopped among the sidewalk of gifts.

This is the sixth year the city has hosted the event that brings nearly 40 local businesses and vendors together.

The Director of Economic Development for the city of Suffolk, Kevin Hughes, says this is what it’s all about- supporting the community.

“It’s definitely a critical foundation of the city entirely, everybody always talks about its the backbone of America, it’s definitely the backbone of our city,” said Hughes.

Hughes says the numbers don’t lie, when you shop small, those spending dollars end right back up in your neck of the woods.

“Sixty-eight cents of every dollar when you buy local goes back to your community so these are the people you go to church with that you see in your neighborhood these are the folks you can impact and they impact your community too,” says Hughes.

For business owner, Judy Benson, it’s a purchase that means a lot.

Benson and her special needs son, Justin, work hard to make goods of out of the hair of these furry friends.

“Our profits go back into our farm so our farm can grow and so we can give back to the community,” Benson said.

When it comes to shopping, Benson hopes you’ll think local this holiday season.

Hughes says this is the biggest turn out they’ve had yet, and they hope to continue to grow it in the coming years.

