SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Economic Development Department wants you to shop with a purpose on Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is an annual celebration the encourages consumers to support local businesses. The event takes place in the Suffolk Downtown Business District and is free to the public.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. nearly 60 vendors will be offering a unique array goods and services in Downtown Suffolk. Shoppers will be able to purchase artisanal crafts, handmade jewelry, delectable treats, pictures with Santa and more.

