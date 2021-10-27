Downed powerlines close section of Holland Road in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Downed powerlines in Suffolk have closed both the east and westbound lanes of Holland Road.
According to city officials, the incident occurred around 3:35 p.m. in the 6000 block of Holland Road, east of Pioneer Road. Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue are on the scene of the incident.
Officials believe the incident involved a hit and run.
