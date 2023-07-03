SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Downed power lines caused by trees falling onto U.S. Route 460 in Suffolk near the Isle of Wight County line will keep the road closed for eight to 12 hours, Suffolk Police said.

Reports of downed power lines came in around 5:30 p.m. Monday in that area, Suffolk Police said, with heavy wind and rain causing several poles and lines to be damaged by trees and debris. No vehicles or homes were involved in the incident.

Both east and westbound Route 460 is currently closed to traffic at the Isle of Wight County line. Suffolk Public Works is setting up detours around the incident.

There were also reports of damage in other parts of Suffolk as a result of Monday’s storm.