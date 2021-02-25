Dose of Clarity: Western Tidewater Health District expected to stop administering doses to people outside the district

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Devonette T. contacted 10 On Your Side with vaccine concerns.

She owns two daycare centers, one in Suffolk and one in Franklin. She said she’s been trying to get herself and her staff vaccinated for about a month. However, she said it’s been a struggle to get an appointment.

WAVY contacted William Drewery from the Western Tidewater Health District, which covers that region, to find out why she might be having trouble.

Drewery said when the vaccine rollout started, their system didn’t show where people were signing up from. He said people were coming from as far as Alexandria to get a shot.

“It’s the way the scheduling software [VAMS] is set up,” he explained. “When we first started, there was no way to distinguish who was coming from where. We recognize that now and will be correcting it moving forward.”

He said Thursday and Friday are the last days Western Tidewater will finish up vaccinating people outside the district who previously signed up.

Next week, they’ll focus on getting people only within the district vaccinated. He said that should help get more shots into more arms.