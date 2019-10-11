Donations for woman recovering from tragic accident stolen from Suffolk coffee shop

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Someone broke into the Pourfavor Coffee Shop in Downtown Suffolk Wednesday night, and stole cash from a donation jug, police say.

The unknown person broke a side window of the coffee shop around 10 p.m., stole the cash and fled on foot, according to Suffolk Police.

In a Facebook post, the coffee shop says those cash donations were being collected for Alexis Livingston — a woman was in a tragic accident in March that left her in a coma for months.

Livingston came out of the coma in July without the ability to talk or move on her own, the post continued.

The coffee shop put out the donation jugs at both their Suffolk and Virginia Beach locations to help Livingston and her family with the medical bills.

10 On Your Side's Jason Marks will have more of Livingston's story and why the coffee shop isn't letting this turn of events stop them from helping a friend on WAVY News 10 starting at 4 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Friends- On Wednesday evening (the 9th) our Suffolk location was broken into and the donations for Alexis Livingston were stolen. For those who are new here and don’t know the story:Alexis is one of the most kindhearted people who will literally give you the shirt off her back. On March 12 our dear friend Alexis Livingston was in a catastrophic car accident where she was hit head on by an eighteen wheeler. She suffered a traumatic brain injury, a shattered ankle, broken ribs etc. She was in a coma until July and has slowly become conscious. She cannot talk, walk, or move at all on her own. She continues to work hard in her therapies and we are very proud of her. That being said, the hospital bills are piled unimaginably high. This is a very condensed version of her story- there is so much more to it, but our goal is to help raise as much money as we can to help her and her family. We are extremely disappointed in these turn of events- but we will continue to collect donations. We are STILL having the “Alexis Livingston Pink Out Night” on October 18th from 6-8 pm at the VA Beach location. Please come join us in celebrating her and her recovery. If you know who this person is, please come forward. Thank you, and be safe. More pictures and video in comments. WAVY TV 10 Posted by Pourfavor on Friday, October 11, 2019

