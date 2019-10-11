Donations for woman recovering from tragic accident stolen from Suffolk coffee shop

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Someone broke into the Pourfavor Coffee Shop in Downtown Suffolk Wednesday night, and stole cash from a donation jug, police say.
The unknown person broke a side window of the coffee shop around 10 p.m., stole the cash and fled on foot, according to Suffolk Police.
In a Facebook post, the coffee shop says those cash donations were being collected for Alexis Livingston — a woman was in a tragic accident in March that left her in a coma for months.
Livingston came out of the coma in July without the ability to talk or move on her own, the post continued.
The coffee shop put out the donation jugs at both their Suffolk and Virginia Beach locations to help Livingston and her family with the medical bills.
10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks will have more of Livingston’s story and why the coffee shop isn’t letting this turn of events stop them from helping a friend on WAVY News 10 starting at 4 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
You can find the latest from Jason Marks on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.