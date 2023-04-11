SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Officials says the dolphin that was found stuck in the Bennett’s Creek has now “moved on.”

The City of Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescues posted on Facebook Tuesday say that they, along with the Virginia Aquarium’s Stranding Team, NOAA and Sea World, confirmed that the dolphin is no longer in the creek.

Virginia Aquarium’s Stranding Team notified Suffolk police that the dolphin has left the area on its own.

This comes after many hikers expressed concern over the dolphin being stuck. Alexander Costidis, senior scientist of the Stranding Response Program at the Virginia Aquarium told 10 On Your Side that the dolphin may have possibly been bullied by other dolphins in the ocean.

“This dolphin probably got beat up by other dolphins, which caused it to escape into the river,” Costidis said.