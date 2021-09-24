‘Disturbance involving spectators’ cancels remainder of Lakeland High School football game in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The remainder of a football game at Lakeland High School in Suffolk Friday night was canceled after a “disturbance” involving spectators.

A police official said the disturbance related to fights, and that social media posts referring to a shooting were incorrect.

Lakeland was scheduled to play Chesapeake’s Great Bridge High School Friday night.

Police said officers working security responded to the disturbance around 8:40 p.m. at the game, which was in the 200 block of Kenyon Road Friday evening.

Those officers were able to “address the situation,” police said. There were no injuries reported.

However, officials made the decision to evacuate the stadium and cancel the remainder of the game.

Officers were still on scene as of 10:30 p.m.

A police spokesman said there were no ongoing public safety concerns.

Officers routinely work security at high school sporting events in Suffolk, police said.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.