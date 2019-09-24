Discovering Hampton Roads: Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – September 20 was national POW/MIA Recognition Day. There were ceremonies held across the country, including one in Suffolk at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery.

The cemetery, which opened its doors in 2004, is a beautiful resting place for military veterans and their spouses. It’s equipped with a headstone area, cremations above and below ground, a memorial walkway and committal shelter for burial services.

Every December, the Horton Wreath Society collects donations to purchase enough wreaths to place on each grave site at the cemetery.

The cemetery is currently in the process of expanding. Cemetery Administrator Dan Kemano says the next phase is set to be complete in November 2019.