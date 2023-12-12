More than 70 students affected by the chemical released from the fire extinguisher

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – More than 70 students at Nansemond River High School in Suffolk experienced respiratory issues Tuesday morning, after a fire extinguisher accidentally discharged in a hallway, Suffolk officials confirmed.

There was no fire.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to the school, located in the 3300 block of Nansemond Parkway, around 10 a.m. They quickly determined a fire extinguisher, which contains dry chemical powder used to suppress fire, had been discharged. As a result, many students started complaining of respiratory irritation.

Suffolk Fire Chief Michael Barakey told WAVY most of the students were displaying coughing and wheezing symptoms.

Paramedics and firefighters examined the students on scene, in the school auditorium, and determined nine of them needed to go to the hospital.

The fire department declared this a “mass casualty incident” due to the number of students affected. This is declared when local agencies have an overwhelming number of people needing care. In this case, it does not mean there were casualties.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue is receiving assistance from other local fire departments.

The City of Suffolk and Suffolk Fire & Rescue are working with Suffolk City Public Schools to provide additional information as it becomes available. Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates.

“So a mass casualty basically puts hospitals on alert and area fire departments (in this case) Chesapeake, Isle of Wight, Portsmouth,” explained Chief Barakey. “And so with 70 people reporting irritation or some kind of illness, then that becomes a mass casualty in which we initiate a regional style of response which we’ve got here.”

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the Nansemond River High School in the 3300 Blk. of Nansemond Parkway for a report of an accidental discharge of a fire extinguisher. Emergency Communications Dispatch Center dispatched the incident at 9:56 a.m. SFR is working a mass casualty. pic.twitter.com/wftEjOrJir — Suffolk Fire & Rescue (@suffolkvafire) December 12, 2023

Chief Barakey said the Fire Marshals led the investigation, which involved reviewing video, and determined that the fire extinguisher accidentally fell off its wall mount in a hallway where there were many students at the time. It discharged when it hit the ground.

The fire department is working with the building maintenance at Nansemond River High to make sure all of the fire extinguishers are secured well.

This is developing news. Look for updates throughout the day on WAVY News 10 and here on WAVY.com.