Deadline extended for those interested in serving on Suffolk City Council

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Those interested in filling a vacancy on Suffolk City Council need to submit a notice of interest by Jan. 15.

Due to the election of Councilman Mike Duman to the mayor position, the Chuckatuck Borough seat on City Council is now open.

On Thursday, Suffolk announced the deadline to submit a notice of interest to serve in the role was extended to 5 p.m. Jan. 15. The original deadline was Dec. 31.

Once submitted, City Council will appoint a member to fill the vacancy by majority vote. The person will serve as the Council Member for Chuckatuck Borough until December 31, 2022.

Those interested in serving must:

Be a Suffolk resident and registered voter in the Chuckatuck Borough

Be over 18

Not be a convicted felon or convicted of another crime that would prevent them from holding officer

Complete and submit a notice of interest

Meet other qualifications to hold office pursuant to the Code of Virginia.

Notice of interest submissions can be completed and submitted online here or downloaded here and mailed or emailed to the city at: Office of the City Clerk, P.O. Box 1858, Suffolk, Virginia 23439 or council@suffolkva.us.