Damages reported by possible tornado in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk authorities say a tornado may have been responsible for damage caused during Thursday night’s severe weather.

Emergency Communications received multiple calls related to damages from the suspected tornado activity in the Holland area late Christmas Eve.

The first call crews received was at around 11:45 p.m.

Authorities said a single-family home in the 1200 block of Dutch Road sustained damages, as well as several outbuildings in the area.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue said an adult female sustained minor injuries and received a medical assessment; however, no transport was needed.

Two power poles were also snapped in the area, and power outages have also been reported.

As of 9:30 a.m. about 48 homes are without power in Hampton Roads.

Chesapeake 10

Hampton 1

Isle of Wight 2

James City 0

Newport News 0

Norfolk 5

Poquoson City 0

Portsmouth 4

Suffolk 20

Surry 4

Virginia Beach 0

Williamsburg 0

York 2

In addition, a single-family home in the 7800 block of Corinth Chapel Road also sustained damages, and several vehicles and trailers were reported as overturned.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews will continue to canvass the rural area and check on the residences.

An update will be provided as additional damage assessments are received.

10 On Your Side has a crew on the way to assess damage as well.

