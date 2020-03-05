Crews working landfill fire in Suffolk

Firefighters work a fire at the John C. Holland Enterprises Landfill in Suffolk on March 5, 2020.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are responding to a fire at the John C. Holland Enterprises Landfill on Nansemond Parkway.

Firefighters say about a six-story pile, about 100 yards by 100 yards, is burning. The landfill is in the 4800 block of Nansemond Parkway, not far from Florence Bowser Elementary School.

Two engines, two tankers and a brush truck are on scene, and an excavator is helping firefighters by moving material to allow water streams to penetrate the debris, firefighters say.

It’s unclear how the fire started at this time.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.